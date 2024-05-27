Kejriwal seeks SC extension for bail on health grounds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail for another seven days, citing the need for a PET-CT scan and other medical tests. Kejriwal was previously granted interim bail in the Delhi liquor scam case by a two-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, which extended until June 1 to allow him to participate in election campaigns. The court directed him to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal, in his plea, claimed significant weight loss and high ketone levels, which could indicate a serious health issue. He is currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the interim bail, arguing that election campaigning is not a fundamental, constitutional, or legal right and that granting bail for such reasons would set a dangerous precedent, allowing politicians to evade investigations under the guise of election activities.

The ED has labeled Kejriwal as the mastermind behind the Delhi liquor scam, asserting that sufficient evidence points to his central role in the conspiracy. Kejriwal, who maintains his innocence, had his plea for arrest and remand dismissed by the Delhi High Court on April 9, prompting him to appeal to the Supreme Court the following day. The ED emphasized that Kejriwal’s arrest was lawful and not a violation of legal provisions, contrary to the claims made in his defense.