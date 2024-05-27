Know how to see and manage your YouTube comment history

Mumbai: YouTube is the largest video-sharing platform on the Internet. Like other Google services, it saves all your activity history, from the videos you have watched to the comments you make.

To see and manage your YouTube comment history, open the browser of your choice and head over to the YouTube website. Now, click on the hamburger menu button located on the left of the YouTube logo and click on ‘History’ under the ‘You’ section.

On the right, you will see a ‘Manage all History’ tab. Click on it, tap on ‘Comments’ and you will see a list of all the comments on all the videos you have made so far.

How to view YouTube comment history on mobile:

To view your comment history, open the YouTube app and tap on your profile picture from the bottom bar. Now, click the ‘View all’ button to the right of the ‘History’ section.

On the page that appears, tap on the three-dot menu on the top-right of the screen and click on ‘Manage all history’. From here, head over to the tab named ‘Interactions’ and click on ‘Comments & Replies’ and you will be able to check your comment history.

How to delete and edit YouTube comments:

The process of editing and deleting YouTube comments is the same on both mobile and desktop. To delete a comment, simply press the ‘X’ icon and YouTube will automatically delete it after a while.

If you want to edit it, press on the video link and the page that loads will highlight your comment. Click on the three-dot menu button next to the comment you want to edit and hit the ‘Save’ button when done.