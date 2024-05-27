Monsoon interruption for 3 days, South India unaffected by Cyclone Remal

Bengaluru, known for its erratic weather patterns, is currently enjoying a break from the typical pre-monsoon showers, offering residents relief from the usual damp conditions. The latest forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) suggest that the city is unlikely to experience any rainfall over the next three days, providing a temporary reprieve from the lead-up to the monsoon season.

The IMD has indicated that the pre-monsoon phase in Bengaluru is diminishing, with dry weather expected to persist until May 30. However, the monsoon’s arrival is anticipated in Kerala around May 31 or June 1, followed by heavy rainfall in coastal and southern inland regions. Consequently, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the potential for above-average monsoon activity this season.

Despite these weather developments, Bengaluru and other parts of South India remain unaffected by Cyclone Remal, which has diverted away from the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. While northern and eastern regions, including West Bengal, have experienced disruptions due to the cyclone, the southern states have been spared its impact. Cloudy conditions are expected to persist in Bengaluru for the next few days, although rainfall is not predicted. Meanwhile, Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh have been issued red alerts as they prepare for potential cyclonic effects.