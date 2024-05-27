Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Doctors Arrested for Tampering with Blood Samples

The Pune police have arrested two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital, including the head of the forensic department, for allegedly manipulating blood samples and destroying evidence related to a car accident involving a 17-year-old boy. The arrested individuals are identified as Dr. Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnor. The incident in question involved a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the minor, which resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals on May 19. The police claim the teenager was intoxicated at the time of the accident, and the case is being investigated by the crime branch.

Following the accident, the teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board and asked to write an essay on road accidents. However, after public outrage and a police review application, he was sent to an observation home until June 5. Additionally, the teenager’s father and grandfather have been arrested in connection with the incident.