Rajkot game zone fire: Gujarat suspends 5 officials for negligence

The Gujarat state government on Monday suspended five officials, including two police inspectors, for negligence related to the fire at the TRP game zone in Rajkot that resulted in 27 deaths. A government release stated that the officials failed to ensure the game zone had the necessary approvals. The game zone was operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Suspended officials include assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant town planner Gautam Joshi, deputy executive engineer M.R. Suma, and police inspectors V.R. Patel and N.I. Rathod.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava reported that the game zone had some permissions and had submitted proof of fire safety equipment, but the fire NOC process was incomplete. A Forensic Science Laboratory team conducted a probe on Monday, while the Gujarat High Court criticized the Rajkot municipal body’s negligence. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the site and called for strict action against those responsible. Police arrested two individuals and registered an FIR against six partners and another accused, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The state government formed a Special Investigation Team and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each deceased, with the central government adding Rs 2 lakh. CCTV footage revealed the fire started during a welding operation, with sparks igniting wooden planks. The game zone managers allegedly expanded the facility without comprehensive safety evaluations, stored over 2,000 liters of petrol on-site, and conducted unsafe welding activities, leading to the tragic incident.