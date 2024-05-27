Stock Market: Indian equity markets end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on May 27. The equity indices had touched record highs in the early part of the session.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 19.89 points or 0.03 percent at 75,390.50. NSE Nifty settled at 22,932.50, down 24.60 points or 0.11 percent .

About 1599 shares advanced, 1868 shares declined, and 116 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree and Adani Ports. Top losers were Adani Enterprises, Wipro, Grasim Industries, ONGC and SBI Life Insurance.

On the sectoral front, bank, realty and Information Technology indices gained 0.5 percent each, while oil & gas, power and media were down 0.5-1 percent. The BSE midcap index was up 0.6 percent while the smallcap index ended flat. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.64 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index jumped 0.81 per cent.