Strong earthquake hits Tonga, no tsunami warning issued

Nuku’alofa: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 198 kilometers north of the capital, Nuku’alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers. There was also no immediate tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Tongo is an island country in Polynesia, part of Oceania. The country has 171 islands – of which 45 are inhabited. Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

The island nation is in the top 10 of most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2022, Tonga registered 421 earthquakes measuring magnitude 4 or stronger within 300 kilometers of the country.