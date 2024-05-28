Bomb scare triggers evacuation of IndiGo flight at Delhi airport

On Tuesday morning, an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Varanasi encountered a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a false alarm after a thorough search by authorities, according to police reports. All 176 passengers and crew members were evacuated, and a comprehensive search operation was initiated. Footage emerged showing passengers being dramatically evacuated from IndiGo flight 6E2211 through the emergency doors at the airport. An IndiGo spokesperson announced that the passengers would be transferred to another aircraft scheduled to depart at 11 am for Varanasi, ensuring their travel plans continued.

A senior police officer reported that the threat was discovered around 5 am when a piece of paper with the phrase “bomb @5.30” was found in the aircraft’s lavatory. The pilot discovered the note as the flight was preparing to depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport. A prompt security operation was coordinated by the control room, and a thorough inspection of the aircraft revealed no suspicious items, confirming the threat was a hoax. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Following the bomb scare, all necessary protocols were followed, and the aircraft was moved to a remote bay as per airport security guidelines. The IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that all passengers were safely evacuated via emergency exits. The prompt response ensured the safety of everyone on board and minimized disruption to their travel plans.