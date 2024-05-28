Bomb Threat Diverts Delhi-Varanasi Indigo Flight to Isolation Bay

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of a Varanasi-bound Indigo flight on Tuesday morning. The aircraft was immediately evacuated before being moved to an isolation bay for a thorough search. The Delhi Fire Service reported the threat at around 5:35 am, prompting Quick Response Teams (QRT) to arrive at the scene promptly.

All passengers were safely evacuated through emergency exits, according to the Delhi Airport Authorities. The flight is currently undergoing a detailed inspection. An airport spokesperson confirmed that all passengers were evacuated without incident and are safe.

Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are on site to handle the situation. Footage of the evacuation showed passengers being escorted out of the aircraft via emergency exits. A senior CISF official revealed that a tissue paper with the word ‘bomb’ written on it was found in the lavatory of Indigo flight 6E2211, triggering the security inspection.