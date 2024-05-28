BSF Soldier Dies from Heat Stroke in Scorching Jaisalmer

Amid the intense heatwave gripping the country, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier posted on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer has succumbed to heat stroke. Constable Ajay Kumar, a resident of Saru village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, was stationed at the Bhanu border post as part of the 173rd Corps. According to sources, Kumar’s health deteriorated due to the extreme heat, and he passed away while receiving treatment on Sunday night. Following the post-mortem, his body is set to be airlifted to Jalpaiguri on Monday.

The mercury has soared across north India, with temperatures in Rajasthan reaching alarming highs. The temperature at the India-Pakistan border near Phalodi has exceeded 50 degrees Celsius, marking the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019. Churu district also recorded a scorching 50.8 degrees Celsius. Experts warn that extreme heat will continue to affect regions including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra until May 30. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ warning for these areas.

In addition to Rajasthan, West Bengal’s Cooch Behar recorded 40.5 degrees, Assam’s Silchar 40 degrees, Lumding 43 degrees, and Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar and Pasighat recorded 40.5 and 39.6 degrees respectively, all marking all-time highs. Official data shows that at least 17 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius, underscoring the severity of the current heatwave.