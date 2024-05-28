Commodity Market: Gold prices gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated for second straight day in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,480, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6665, up by Rs 20. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7377.9 per grm up by Rs.599.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6758.2 per gram up by Rs.548. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 4.56%,whereas in the last month it has been 1.18%. The cost of silver is Rs.90990 per kg up by Rs.1050 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures today opened flat, down by Rs 98 at Rs 71,911 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened at Rs 94,640, up by Rs32 or 0.03%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,351.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8% at $2,352.30. Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $31.81 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $1,056.15 and palladium gained 0.4% to $992.50.