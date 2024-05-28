Cyclone Remal claims 22 lives, damages 30,000+ homes

Cyclone Remal struck the West Bengal-Bangladesh coastline with fierce intensity, causing widespread destruction and significant loss of life. The cyclone, which made landfall at midnight on Sunday with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kilometres per hour, necessitated the evacuation of millions to safer areas, a move that undoubtedly saved numerous lives. By Monday morning, West Bengal had reported six fatalities, while Bangladesh saw a higher toll with 16 deaths.

The cyclone caused severe damage, with West Bengal experiencing up to 30 centimetres of rainfall, leading to catastrophic flooding and the destruction of approximately 2,500 homes, while 27,500 others suffered partial damage. Additionally, over 2,500 trees were uprooted, blocking rivers, and 337 electric poles were toppled, exacerbating the crisis. In Bangladesh, precautionary power outages left about 1.5 million people without electricity throughout the night, affecting over 3.5 million people as floodwaters surged to six feet in low-lying areas.

As Cyclone Remal weakened, life in the affected regions began to slowly return to normal. West Bengal resumed suspended train, flight, and port services, marking the start of a long recovery process. The cyclone, named ‘Remal’ by Oman, which means ‘sand’ in Arabic, was part of the international naming system designed to facilitate effective communication and disaster management.