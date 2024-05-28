Delhi HC seeks ED response to Ex-minister Jain’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea filed by former minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail, seeking default bail in a money laundering case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued a notice to the ED, instructing it to submit a status report on the matter. Furthermore, the court requested the nominal roll of Jain from the prison and scheduled the next hearing for July 9.

Jain is accused of money laundering through four companies allegedly associated with him. He has contested a trial court’s decision from May 15, which denied him default bail in the case. Jain argues that the ED did not conclude the investigation fully within the stipulated period, and the incomplete prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed deliberately to prevent him from availing default bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, in connection with the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR filed against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had previously been granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in a case lodged by the CBI.