Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four other accused in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh on Tuesday. Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Lalit Batra delivered the verdict on appeals filed by Ram Rahim and others, who were convicted by a CBI Court in Haryana’s Panchkula in 2021. Ranjit Singh was shot dead in 2002, leading to the convictions.

The four other convicts, Avtar Singh, Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, and Krishan Lal, were previously sentenced to life imprisonment along with Ram Rahim. Despite the acquittal in this case, Ram Rahim will remain in jail as he is convicted in a separate rape case and another conspiracy to commit murder. The controversial preacher’s convictions by a special CBI court in Panchkula include cases of rape and the murders of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati and Ranjit Singh.

On October 18, 2021, the special CBI court in Panchkula sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others to life imprisonment, and one accused died during the trial. Additionally, the CBI judge imposed a fine of Rs 31 lakh on Ram Rahim. He is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two of his disciples and is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.