DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat’s Tenure Extended Amid 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the government has extended the tenure of Samir V Kamat, chief of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, for one year. Originally set to retire on May 31, 2024, Kamat will now serve until May 31, 2025. The extension comes as the government aims to implement recommendations by former principal scientific advisor Prof. K. VijayRaghavan to revamp the defence research agency by August 31, 2024.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension, highlighting the importance of Kamat’s leadership during the implementation of significant reforms. These include expediting projects, evaluating scientists, enhancing industry and academic participation, and establishing a financial framework to encourage innovative research. Kamat will lead an Overseeing Committee, with two other director generals, to review and implement these proposals.

Dr. Kamat, a graduate of IIT-Kharagpur with a PhD from The Ohio State University, has been with DRDO since 1989 and has led several critical materials programs. His contributions include developing high-strength steels, high-temperature alloys, and stealth materials, which are integral to various DRDO systems. Kamat has also overseen the development of advanced naval systems and is recognized for his achievements with numerous awards and publications in the field of materials science and engineering.