Ducati launches 2024 DesertX Rally in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian high-performance two-wheeler brand, Ducati has launched the 2024 DesertX Rally in India. The off-roader has been released at the starting price of Rs 23.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The DesertX Rally is the advanced version of the standard model DesertX.

The DesertX Rally has a dedicated off-road suspension unit, which has been developed by KYB. The bike has been treated with a 48mm USD fork at the front, while the rear is supported by mono-shock with 20mm additional travel. Overall, it gets 250mm suspension travel at the front and 240mm at the back.

The DesertX Rally comes with a single seating arrangement and runs on lighter yet stronger Takasago Excel wire-spoke rims with billet aluminum hubs. The bike is powered by a 937cc, L-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 108bhp at 9,250rpm and and peak torque of 92Nm. The unit is mated with a six-speed gearbox