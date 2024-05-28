Honor unveils two smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China. The Honor 200 series will launch globally on June 12. The base Honor 200 carries a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, the 12GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,400), and the 16GB + 512GB option is listed at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,700).

Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,200) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants. The higher-end 16GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 1TB options are marked at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,600), respectively. The phones are offered in four colour options – Coral Pink, Moon Shadow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black (translated from Chinese.)

The vanilla Honor 200 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED curved display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and up to 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB onboard storage.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Honor 200 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch display with specifications similar to those of the base variant. It is equipped by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 735 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. Both base and Pro versions ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

The Honor 200 carries a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shot, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 sensor. The Pro variant is also equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit but uses a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OmniVision OV50H main sensor. Both phones feature 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensors on the front for selfies, but the Pro version has an additional 3D depth camera alongside it.

Honor has packed 5,200mAh batteries in the Honor 200 handset with 100W SuperCharge fast charging support. They offer 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phones are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors.