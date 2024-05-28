ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Group A: Squads, schedule, date, venues, match time

Mumbai: The ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024 will be the ninth edition. This edition will be co-hosted by West Indies and the United States starting from June 1 and the final will be on June 29. Incidentally, this will be the first ICC World Cup tournament to be held in the United States. The current champion is England.

Group A: India, Pakistan, hosts United States, Ireland and Canada form Group A of the 20-team ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to begin on June 1.

The teams will meet each other in a single-round robin format before the top two teams in the group proceed to the Super Eight stage of the tournament. All the group A games will be exclusively played in the United States of America (USA). USA and Canada will feature in the tournament opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 1.

Here is a look at the complete squads of all five teams in Group A of T20 World Cup 2024

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar.

Venues: Group A matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Group A T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

June 1: United States v Canada, Dallas – 06:00 AM IST (June 2) (07:30 PM Local)

June 5: India v Ireland, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 6: United States v Pakistan, Dallas – 09:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 7: Canada v Ireland, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 9: India v Pakistan, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 11: Pakistan v Canada, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 12: United States v India, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 14: United States v Ireland, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 15: India v Canada, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 16: Pakistan v Ireland, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)