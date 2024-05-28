IMD Alert: Above-average monsoon expected for Karnataka

Karnataka residents are advised to brace for above-average rainfall this year, as per the recent alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). After grappling with severe drought last year, the state is anticipated to receive ample precipitation, particularly in South India, including Karnataka. Mrityunjaya Mahapatra, Director General of the Meteorological Department, highlighted that while Northeast India might witness below-average rainfall, the central and southern regions, including Karnataka, are expected to receive more rainfall than usual. The IMD also foresees favorable conditions for the onset of the monsoon in Kerala within the next five days.

The IMD’s forecast indicates that June will bring above-normal rainfall, with 92 to 108 per cent of the average precipitation anticipated across various parts of the country. Specifically, South India, including Karnataka, is expected to witness heightened rainfall during the month. However, the initial rains have already presented challenges for Karnataka, with several districts, such as Kalaburgi and Yadgiri, experiencing heavy rainfall on Monday. Unfortunately, the adverse weather conditions resulted in tragic incidents, claiming the lives of two individuals.

In Narayanpur town of Hunsagi taluk in Yadgiri district, a 22-year-old pregnant woman named Shweta Rathoda lost her life when a tree fell on her during a storm while she was fetching water. Similarly, in the outskirts of Yadrami Tanda in Kalaburagi district, 24-year-old Chandramappa Madara was electrocuted after coming into contact with a fallen electric wire amidst the stormy weather.