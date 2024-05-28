Increasing Cancer Rates Among Young People in India

A recent study by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, an NGO launched by oncologists, revealed that 20% of cancer patients seeking a second opinion through their helpline were under 40 years old, indicating a rise in cancer cases among younger people. Between March 1 and May 15, 1,368 individuals called the helpline, with 60% of the younger patients being men. The most common cancers reported were head and neck (26%), gastrointestinal (16%), breast (15%), and blood (9%). The helpline received the highest number of calls from Hyderabad, followed by Meerut, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Dr. Ashish Gupta, the Principal Investigator, emphasized that the helpline, operational from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, has become a crucial support system for cancer patients, receiving hundreds of calls daily. The study showed that a significant portion of cancers in India are detected late, with 63% of cases in stages 3 or 4. This underscores the need for improved screening and early detection strategies. The helpline provides patients with access to leading oncologists for second opinions, confirming treatments, and offering updated information on the latest cancer treatments and medicines.

The study also highlighted lifestyle factors contributing to higher cancer rates, such as increasing obesity, poor dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyles. Dr. Gupta stressed the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and increasing awareness about cancer prevention and screening. The Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign aims to reduce cancer incidence and impact through education and early detection efforts, with the helpline playing a vital role in guiding patients through their diagnosis and treatment journeys.