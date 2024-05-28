Indian Railways revises timings of Vande Bharat Express connecting these cities: Details

Howrah: The Indian Railways has revised the timings of the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high speed train will now depart from Howrah at 2:35 PM, instead of its current timing of 3:45 PM, thus arriving in Jharkhand capital Ranchi around 50 minutes early at 10 PM, instead of its current arrival time of 10:50 PM.

As per an official announcement by the South Eastern Railway, the revised timings for the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will come into effect from June 10 next month

According to the revised timetable issued by the railways for the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, the train will halt at following stations at these specified times (approx.):

Kharagpur: 4:08 PM (Two-minute stop)

Tatanagar Station: 5:45 PM (Five-minute halt)

Chandil Station 6:40 PM (Brief one-minute stop)

Purulia Station: 7:23 PM (Two-minute stop)

Kotshila Station: 8:40 PM (2 Minute halt)

Muri Station: 8:45 PM (Another 2 minute stop)

From there, the Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express train will head towards Ranchi, arriving at its final destination at around 10 PM.