IndiGo Airlines to launch business class on these routes: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier based in India, IndiGo Airlines is launching business class seats on some of its aircraft. IndiGo’s CEO Pieter Elbers revealed this.

As per reports, business class seats will be available on 10 to 15 aircraft operating on major domestic metro routes. Passengers travelling between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai, among others, will soon have the option to upgrade to business-class service. IndiGo’s international business class service is expected to commence on routes such as Delhi-Dubai, Delhi-Singapore, and Delhi-Abu Dhabi.

Currently, Air India and Vistara are the only Indian airlines offering business-class seats on domestic flights. IndiGo has a fleet of more than 360 planes and operates around 2,000 flights daily.