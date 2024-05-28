Kerala Rain Forecast: Red Alert in Two Districts, Orange Alert in Four

Heavy downpours persist in Kerala, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to update rain warnings on Tuesday (May 28). The IMD has issued a red alert for two districts, Kottayam and Ernakulam, while an orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts. In Ernakulam, continuous rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in various areas, including Infopark at Kakkanad, with reports of traffic jams on multiple roads.

The inclement weather has resulted in significant incidents across the state. In Thiruvananthapuram, heavy rains have caused widespread damage and flooding in Venjaramoodu, while a portion of the Sri Krishna Swamy temple collapsed into the Neyyar river near Neyyattinkkara. Additionally, the compound wall of Chirayankeezhu Government UP School collapsed, fortunately without any casualties as the school was closed. In response, the district disaster management committee has imposed a travel ban for the Ponmudi ecotourism center until further notice.

Kottayam has also been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night, leading to rising water levels in the Meenachil, Manimala, and Muvattupuzha rivers. These incidents highlight the severe impact of the ongoing heavy rains in Kerala, with authorities and residents bracing for further challenges amidst the adverse weather conditions.