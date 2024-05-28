Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall in isolated areas across its southern districts since Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department has updated its forecast and issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts for Tuesday, May 28, expecting rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The yellow alert extends to different districts over the following days, covering Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki at varying times until May 31.

In Ernakulam, persistent rainfall has led to severe waterlogging in several areas, including Infopark at Kakkanad, causing traffic congestion on Sahodaran Ayappan Road, Palarivattom-Kakkanad Road, and Aluva-Edappally Road on Tuesday morning. Additionally, part of the Sri Krishna Swamy temple collapsed into the Neyyar river near Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. The alert issued on Tuesday morning warns of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds up to 40 kmph in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.