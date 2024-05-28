Kerala Rajya Sabha Elections for 3 Seats Scheduled on June 25

The Election Commission announced on Monday that elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala will be held on June 25, as the current members’ terms expire on July 1. The sitting members retiring are Binoy Viswam (CPI), Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M), and Jose K Mani (Kerala Congress – M). The notification for the elections, which starts the nomination process, will be issued on June 6. Votes will be counted an hour after polling concludes.

Additionally, the Election Commission declared a by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra, vacated by NCP leader Praful Patel, who resigned in February after being re-elected to the Upper House. Patel had four years remaining in his term but faced a disqualification petition from the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP.

The by-election to fill Patel’s vacancy in the Rajya Sabha will also be conducted on June 25, the same day as the Kerala Rajya Sabha elections. The Election Commission’s announcements set the stage for the upcoming polls and the necessary administrative procedures to follow.