Kochi flooded after cloudburst

Heavy rainfall in Kochi on Tuesday (May 28) morning resulted in widespread flooding, bringing several parts of the city to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ernakulam, indicating the severity of the situation. Experts from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) suggested that the heavy rainfall in the Kalamassery area could be attributed to a possible cloudburst.

Dr. S Abhilash, an Associate Professor at CUSAT, highlighted the detection of cumulus clouds in Kochi after 8.30 am, with these clouds reaching heights of up to 14 km. Between 9.10 am and 10.10 am, the automatic weather station at CUSAT recorded nearly 100 mm of rain, indicating a true cloudburst occurrence in Kochi, a first for Kerala. The heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging, disrupting traffic on major roads like Edappally, Vyttila, Kaloor, Tripunithura, and Kadavanthra.

The impact of the flooding extended beyond traffic disruptions, affecting businesses, residences, and individuals across Kochi. The Vazhakkala market was inundated, forcing traders to suspend operations, while reports emerged of clogged drains exacerbating waterlogging issues in Tripunithura. Noted writer Dr. M. Leelavathy’s house in Thrikkakkara Pipeline suffered flooding, causing damage to her collection of books. Additionally, residents of low-lying areas adjacent to the city experienced flooding, and emergency services, including the fire department, were called upon to assist those stranded in inundated areas like Kalamassery.