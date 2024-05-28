Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred on Tuesday, May 28 in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was at Lat: 30.15 N, Long: 80.28 E at a depth of 5 Km. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on Monday, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 198 kilometers north of the capital, Nuku’alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers. There was also no immediate tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Also Read: Bomb scare triggers evacuation of IndiGo flight at Delhi airport

Tongo is an island country in Polynesia, part of Oceania. The country has 171 islands – of which 45 are inhabited. Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.