LS Elections: Kerala Parties LDF, UDF, BJP anxious ahead of June 4 verdict

With just a week until vote counting begins, Kerala’s three main political fronts—the UDF, LDF, and NDA—are filled with a mix of hope and apprehension. Despite reassuring figures, there’s an underlying fear among all parties. The outcome is crucial, and concerns have arisen that the electorate may have lost interest since it has been over a month since the ballots were sealed. The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

The UDF is optimistic about winning all seats but acknowledges facing tough competition in more than five. They are confident of retaining at least 17 out of 20 seats, relying on consolidating anti-BJP votes and leveraging anti-incumbency sentiment against the state government. However, they are wary that a split in minority votes could negatively impact their results.

The LDF remains hopeful, believing that organizational strength can overcome the controversies they have faced. They anticipate a tough battle in at least ten seats and argue that the UDF underestimates anti-incumbency sentiment. They hope for support from minority votes but are concerned about potential backlash if anti-government sentiment influences the election outcome. The BJP, meanwhile, sees this election as critical; failure could mean the end of their opportunities in Kerala. They have high hopes pinned on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence, despite initially aiming for double-digit seats, they are focusing on three key constituencies: Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Attingal. The BJP fears cross-voting might undermine their efforts and recognizes the need to expand their support base to succeed.