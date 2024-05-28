Pathanamthitta ASP declines farewell amidst promotion dispute

Additional SP Pradeep Kumar of Pathanamthitta refused an official send-off due to his frustration over not being promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP). He boycotted the farewell function organized by the District Police Chief and will also not attend the Police Association’s farewell event on May 29. The Police Association Pathanamthitta District Committee is honoring retiring policemen on Wednesday, featuring photos of all those retiring, including Circle Inspectors (CI). However, Kumar declined to have his photograph included in the notice and informed association officials that he did not want the farewell.

Kumar, who joined the police service in 1996, is a native of Perunkulam in Kollam. Despite being eligible, he has not received a promotion to IPS, unlike his batchmates. His resentment was apparent when he also skipped the farewell ceremony organized by District Police Chief V Ajith on May 17. Pradeep Kumar expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of promotion to his colleague, V Ajith, who is also from the same batch.

When asked directly if his decision to reject the send-off was due to his resentment over the lack of promotion, Pradeep Kumar did not deny it. His refusal to attend the farewell functions and the absence of his photograph at the top of the program notice reflect his discontent with the government’s decision not to promote him.