Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Bribe for Altering Teen’s Blood Sample Recovered

On Monday, Pune Police’s Crime Branch recovered Rs 3 lakh allegedly given to doctors to alter the blood sample of a teen driver involved in a fatal car crash in Kalyani Nagar on May 19, which resulted in the deaths of two motorbike-borne software engineers. Earlier that day, two doctors from Pune’s Sassoon Hospital, Dr. Ajay Taware and Dr. Srihari Halnor, along with hospital employee Atul Ghatakmalbe, were arrested on suspicion of tampering with the 17-year-old boy’s blood report. The juvenile had been brought to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination following the Porsche accident.

Amitesh Kumar, the Commissioner of Pune Police, stated that the juvenile’s original blood sample was discarded and replaced with another person’s. The police have sought to question the two doctors regarding the financial transaction involved. The Maharashtra Medical Council has sent letters to both physicians demanding explanations within seven days, with the potential consequence of revoking their medical licenses if found guilty. The Council can also summon them in person if necessary.

The arrests were made after it was discovered that the minor’s blood samples had been swapped to produce a false negative alcohol result. The initial Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report indicated no alcohol in the minor’s system, while a subsequent report showed otherwise, casting doubt on the first report’s validity. The case has been controversial from the start; initially, the teenager was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board and asked to write an essay on road accidents. However, due to public outrage and a police review application, he was later sent to an observation home until June 5.