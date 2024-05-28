Realme Narzo N65 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme Narzo N65 5G was launched in India. The Realme Narzo N65 5G is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Amber Gold and Deep Green colour options and will go on sale via Amazon and Realme India website. First sale for the Realme Narzo N65 5G starts May 31 at 12pm IST. As an introductory offer, Realme is providing a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount for buyers.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo N65 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 625 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC paired with a maximum of 6GB of RAM. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in India to be equipped with this new MediaTek Dimensity chipset. It comes with a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency certificate. With the Dynamic RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 12GB.

The Realme Narzo N65 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB. It includes the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that displays charging status and other important alerts around the hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo N65 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It offers a Rainwater Smart Touch feature to ensure smooth operation with wet hands.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo N65 5G with support for 15W fast charging. This QuickCharge feature supports reverse charging as well.