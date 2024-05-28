Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has been launched in India. It is offered in two colour options with vegan leather finishes. The Samsung Galaxy F55 is claimed to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone in its segment in India.

The 8GB + 128GB option of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 in India, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs, 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively. The handset is offered in two colours – Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. It will be available for Early Sale in the country via Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Samsung’s Galaxy F55 ships with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. It is promised to get four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

The phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide unit and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The dual nano SIM-supported phone offers 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and Knox Security software.