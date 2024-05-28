Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on May 28. BSE Sensex settled at 75,170.45, down 220.05 points or 0.29 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,888.20, down 44.30 points or 0.19 percent.

About 1079 shares advanced, 2272 shares declined, and 83 shares unchanged. 19 of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex closed lower. Top gainers on BSE were Asian Paints, Wipro, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finserv. Power Grid Corp., NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Motors were the top losers on BSE.

Meanwhile, 28 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 closed lower. Adani Ports & SEZ, Power Grid Corp., BPCL, Coal India, and Adani Enterprises were the top losers for the day, while Divi’s Laboratories, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Hero MotoCorp and Grasim Industries were the top gainers.

On the sectoral front, Oil & Gas, Capital Goods, Telecom, PSU Bank, Power and Realty down 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap index was down 0.5 percent and smallcap index shed 1 percent.