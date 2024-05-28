UAE authority announces 3-day traffic diversion on key road

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE announced a temporary traffic diversion on a key road. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) announced temporary traffic diversion on Emirates Road (E611), near Al Budaiya Interchange in Sharjah, starting Tuesday (May 28) until Thursday (May 30).

The right lane of the service road will be closed for those coming from Sharjah and heading to Dubai until Thursday (May 30). The authority urged motorists to follow the directional signs and adhere to the speed limit.

Also Read: Realme Narzo N65 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, announced the reduction of speed limits on two major roads, namely, Al Ittihad and Al Wahda. The drivers will need to adhere to a speed of 80kmph instead of 100kmph.

In November last year, authorities implemented a similar speed reduction exercise on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge, bringing limits down from 100kmph to 80kmph.