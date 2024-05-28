Woman dies from food poisoning after eating ‘Kuzhimandhi’

A 56-year-old woman named Usaiba from Perinjanam Kuttikkadavu died on Tuesday morning (May 28) at the Government Medical College Hospital due to food poisoning. She had been hospitalized with symptoms after consuming ‘Kuzhimandhi’ from a popular hotel in Perinjanam on Saturday night. Approximately 178 people sought treatment for food poisoning at various hospitals.

Many individuals reported experiencing vomiting and diarrhea after eating ‘Kuzhimandhi’ from Zain Hotel. While some patients have been discharged, several others are still receiving treatment. It is suspected that raw eggs used in mayonnaise caused the food poisoning. Food and health officials inspected the hotel and ordered its closure. Samples from the hotel have been collected and are being tested, according to health department officials.

Meanwhile, three of Usaiba’s relatives also fell ill, possibly from the same source of food poisoning. They sought treatment at a local primary health clinic on Monday. As Usaiba’s condition worsened, doctors recommended transferring her to a private hospital in Irinjalakuda. Subsequently, her family decided to move her to the Medical College Hospital, where she passed away on Tuesday morning.