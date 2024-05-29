16 students faint from extreme heat

In Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, soaring temperatures have led to a disturbing incident at Madhya Vidyalaya Mankaul School, where at least 16 students collapsed due to the intense heat, necessitating urgent medical attention. This alarming event has heightened concerns about the impact of rising temperatures on classroom conditions and ignited widespread outrage towards the state’s education authorities.

Reports indicate that despite the presence of fans in the classrooms, the students suffered from the oppressive heat exacerbated by insufficient voltage, rendering the cooling devices ineffective. This incident highlights the dire conditions faced by students and teachers as they struggle to cope with the ongoing heatwave in the region. The local community has expressed growing discontent, particularly targeting the Bihar education department and its head, KK Pathak, for their perceived indifference towards the welfare of students and teachers.

Outraged citizens have taken to social media to criticize Pathak’s management style and demand action from the state’s leadership. One user likened Pathak to a dictator and condemned his decision to keep schools open and require early attendance despite extreme weather conditions. Other users questioned why summer vacations had not been declared, as is common in other states, and called for judicial intervention to protect the lives of students and teachers. This incident underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms and responsive measures to address the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions in Bihar.