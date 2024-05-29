27 people killed as bus plunges into ravine

Lahore: At least 27 people were killed on Wednesday as the bus they were traveling plunged off the road into a deep ravine. The accident took place in Basima town in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan. More than 25 others, including the driver, were injured. The bus was travelling from Turbat city to Quetta.

‘The driver was navigating a turn in a mountainous area when the vehicle lost control and fell into a ravine. We are still investigating the cause of the incident. It could be that the driver fell asleep or was speeding, which led to the accident,’ Ismail Mengal, a local government official said.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in Pakistan, where safety measures are lax, driver training is poor and transport infrastructure often decrepit.

At least 17 pilgrims were killed and 41 injured in a crash in April as they travelled to a shrine in Balochistan’s Hub district. In January last year, 41 people were killed when their bus, which was also loaded with containers of flammable oil, careered off the road into a valley and burst into flames.