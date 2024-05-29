5 Key Changes Coming in June 2024: Aadhaar Card Update and New Driving License Rules

India is gearing up for several legislative changes set to take effect on June 1, 2024. These changes include new regulations for obtaining a driver’s license, updates to Aadhaar cards, mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking, adjustments in LPG cylinder prices, and a revised schedule of bank holidays. These modifications aim to streamline processes and impact various aspects of daily life.

The new driving license regulations will simplify the process by allowing Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to administer driving tests at private training facilities, increasing efficiency. Aadhaar card users can update their information online for free until June 14, or offline for a fee of Rs 50 per update. Additionally, the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is May 31, 2024. The Income Tax Department has reminded taxpayers that failing to link these by the deadline will result in a higher tax deduction at source (TDS) rate starting June 1.

LPG cylinder prices will be updated on June 1, continuing the trend of monthly adjustments. Following a reduction in commercial cylinder prices in May 2024, another decrease is anticipated in June, along with potential fluctuations in fuel and diesel prices. Furthermore, banks will be closed for ten days in June 2024, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Customers are advised to check the bank holiday schedule to avoid unnecessary trips to the branch.