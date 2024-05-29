Air India Express cancels multiple flights from various airports; more details

In a new setback for passengers, Air India Express has canceled additional flights to Muscat. According to the latest notification, numerous services will be canceled until the 7th of next month, following the earlier cancellations of flights scheduled until June 1.

Specifically, flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur airports to Oman will be affected until June 7. There will be no service from Kozhikode to Muscat on June 2, 4, and 6, and the return Muscat to Kozhikode flights on June 3, 5, and 7 have also been canceled. Similarly, flights from Kannur to Muscat on June 1, 3, 5, and 7 are canceled.

The cancellations also impact flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, with no services on June 1, 3, 5, and 7. This decision by Air India Express will significantly disrupt travel plans for passengers, particularly those who had planned trips for the Perunnal celebrations and the start of the academic year in Kerala.