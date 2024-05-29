Bran whole wheat muffins recipe

Dry Ingredients
– 1 cup whole wheat flour
– 1 cup wheat bran
– 1/2 cup brown sugar
– 1 teaspoon baking soda
– 1 teaspoon baking powder
– 1/2 teaspoon salt
– 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
– 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)
– Wet Ingredients:
– 1 cup buttermilk (or 1 cup milk + 1 tablespoon vinegar, let sit for 5 minutes)
– 1/4 cup vegetable oil (or melted coconut oil)
– 1/4 cup applesauce (unsweetened)
– 1 egg
– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
– Add-ins (optional):
– 1/2 cup raisins or other dried fruit
– 1/2 cup nuts or seeds
Instructions:
1. Preheat the Oven:
Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or grease it lightly.
2. Mix Dry Ingredients:
In a large bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, wheat bran, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined.
3. Combine Wet Ingredients:
In a separate bowl, mix together the buttermilk, vegetable oil, applesauce, egg, and vanilla extract until well blended.
4. Combine Wet and Dry Mixtures:
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can make the muffins tough.
5. Add Optional Add-ins:
Fold in any optional add-ins like raisins or nuts.
6. Fill Muffin Tins:
Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about 2/3 full.
7. Bake:
Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
8. Cool:
Let the muffins cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
