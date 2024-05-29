Bran whole wheat muffins recipe

Dry Ingredients

– 1 cup whole wheat flour

– 1 cup wheat bran

– 1/2 cup brown sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

– Wet Ingredients:

– 1 cup buttermilk (or 1 cup milk + 1 tablespoon vinegar, let sit for 5 minutes)

– 1/4 cup vegetable oil (or melted coconut oil)

– 1/4 cup applesauce (unsweetened)

– 1 egg

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– Add-ins (optional):

– 1/2 cup raisins or other dried fruit

– 1/2 cup nuts or seeds

Instructions:

1. Preheat the Oven:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or grease it lightly.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients:

In a large bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, wheat bran, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well combined.

3. Combine Wet Ingredients:

In a separate bowl, mix together the buttermilk, vegetable oil, applesauce, egg, and vanilla extract until well blended.

4. Combine Wet and Dry Mixtures:

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix, as this can make the muffins tough.

5. Add Optional Add-ins:

Fold in any optional add-ins like raisins or nuts.

6. Fill Muffin Tins:

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about 2/3 full.

7. Bake:

Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

8. Cool:

Let the muffins cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.