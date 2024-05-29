Cyclone Remal Hits Mizoram: 27 Dead in Aizawl

The state government has reported that Cyclone Remal has claimed 27 lives in various areas of Aizawl, including Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng. According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram, “27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel teaming up with Melthum Local Council and YMA.” Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) allocation of ?15 crore and extended ?4 lakh as ex-gratia for the deceased. Along with DM&R Minister K Sapdanga, he pledged ?2 lakh to the families of the deceased in Hlimen, with additional disbursements to follow SDRF guidelines. Both officials, accompanied by government representatives, visited Melthum to assess the damage. Power and Electricity (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments have announced that electricity and water supply will be disrupted until further notice due to landslide and flood damage.

The Mizoram DIPR reports that the cyclone resulted in 14 fatalities in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 each in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 each in Lungsei and Kelsih within the Aizawl district. As of 7 pm on May 28, search and rescue operations have been updated, ANI reported. The cyclone, which crossed Bangladesh, caused a deep depression and is now crossing Meghalaya’s Shillong and Jowai regions while gradually weakening. Tripura Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, is working to ensure administrative support for affected people. The India Meteorological Department in Guwahati has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall across Mizoram on Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected.

In response to the weather advisory, the Mizoram government has ordered the closure of all offices and public sector units on Wednesday, except those involved in disaster management and essential services. The Aizawl Deputy Commissioner reported that over 50 families were relocated to safer areas after their homes were inundated by the overflowing Tlawng river in Sairang village, approximately 21 km from Aizawl.