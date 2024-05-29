Cyclone Remal Update: Schools Closed, Red Alert Issued

In a recent development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the closure of educational institutions in nine districts on Wednesday, May 29, due to heavy rainfall and landslides caused by Cyclone Remal. The districts affected include Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj. Announcing the decision on X, Sarma emphasized the importance of safety, stating that all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024, following the issuance of a Red Alert for the area.

In addition to Assam, other northeastern states such as Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Manipur also closed schools and offices on Tuesday in response to the severe weather conditions. Cyclone Remal made landfall in Northeast India on Sunday night after crossing the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds across several states. The cyclone, which transitioned into a deep depression after passing Bangladesh, has significantly impacted the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern states on Wednesday. The IMD predicts that Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will receive 115.5 to 204.4 mm of rainfall on May 29, while Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to experience heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1. Squally winds with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations and urged those in affected regions to stay indoors and avoid areas prone to waterlogging, landslides, and mudslides. The severe weather has caused significant damage and has resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people in the northeastern states.