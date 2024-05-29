Delicious and nutritious recipe for Jowar Apple crumble

Ingredients:

– For the Apple Filling:

– 4 medium-sized apples (peeled, cored, and sliced)

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice

– 1/4 cup sugar (or to taste)

– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

– 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger (optional)

– 1 tablespoon cornstarch

– For the Crumble Topping:

– 1/2 cup jowar (sorghum) flour

– 1/2 cup rolled oats

– 1/3 cup brown sugar or jaggery

– 1/4 cup cold butter (cut into small cubes) or coconut oil for a vegan option

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat the Oven:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a baking dish with a little butter or oil.

2. Prepare the Apple Filling:

In a large bowl, combine the sliced apples, lemon juice, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cornstarch. Toss well to ensure the apples are evenly coated. Spread the apple mixture evenly in the greased baking dish.

3. Make the Crumble Topping:

In another bowl, mix the jowar flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, and salt. Add the cold butter cubes and use your fingers to rub the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. If using coconut oil, mix until it is well incorporated. Stir in the chopped nuts, if using.

4. Assemble the Crumble:

Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the apple mixture in the baking dish.

5. Bake:

Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the apples are tender and bubbly.

6. Cool and Serve:

Allow the crumble to cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve warm, optionally with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream.