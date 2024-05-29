Delightful recipe for ragi cookies

Ingredients:

– Dry Ingredients:

– 1 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)

– 1/2 cup whole wheat flour

– 1/2 cup powdered jaggery or brown sugar

– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– Wet Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup butter (softened) or ghee

– 1/4 cup milk

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– Optional Add-ins:

– 1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, etc.)

– 1/4 cup raisins or chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat the Oven:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix Dry Ingredients:

In a large bowl, whisk together the ragi flour, whole wheat flour, powdered jaggery, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until well combined.

3. Cream Butter and Sugar:

In a separate bowl, beat the softened butter until it is creamy. Add the jaggery or brown sugar and continue to beat until the mixture is light and fluffy.

4. Add Wet Ingredients:

Add the milk and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and mix well.

5. Combine Wet and Dry Mixtures:

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix. If the dough seems too dry, add a little more milk, a tablespoon at a time, until it comes together.

6. Add Optional Add-ins:

Fold in any optional add-ins like chopped nuts or raisins.

7. Shape the Cookies:

Scoop out small portions of the dough and roll them into balls. Place the balls on the prepared baking sheet and flatten them slightly with your fingers or the back of a spoon.

8. Bake:

Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. The cookies will still be soft but will firm up as they cool.

9. cool:

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.