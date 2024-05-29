Heatwave: Malayali ASI in Delhi police dies during training

ASI Bineesh, a police officer from Vadakara in Kozhikode, tragically died after collapsing during a promotion training session amidst severe heat. He had been in training since Friday, and on the day of the incident, temperatures in northern India soared to 49 degrees Celsius. Despite being rushed to the hospital by colleagues, he was pronounced dead on Tuesday, May 28.

ASI Bineesh suffered from dehydration and related ailments during the training session, which led to severe physical discomfort, loss of consciousness, and collapse. He had reportedly complained of chest pain earlier that day and died while receiving treatment at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Hospital in Delhi. His body was sent for autopsy at Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The Delhi Police stated that the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report. Meanwhile, the heatwave across North India intensifies, with regions including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh experiencing scorching temperatures. The Central Meteorological Centre issued a red alert, noting that Churu in Rajasthan recorded temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius, and Delhi’s Mungeshpur saw temperatures close to 50 degrees.