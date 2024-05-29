Heatwave: Temperatures hit Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi

Northern Indian states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi, are experiencing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in several areas. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest temperature ever at 49.9 degrees Celsius, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the heatwave to persist for another two days.

Rajasthan is enduring its 17th consecutive day of extreme heat, with Churu hitting 50.5 degrees Celsius. Most parts of the state saw temperatures about 5 degrees above the seasonal norm. The Health Department confirmed three heatstroke-related deaths in Jaipur on Tuesday, bringing the total to four. Despite treatment, two women from Delhi and Karnataka, both aged 63, and a 40-year-old man from Agra succumbed to heatstroke at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded 50.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius across 18 stations, straining the electrical infrastructure. Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, and even the Shivalik foothill stations of Panchkula and Chandigarh faced extreme heat. Delhi saw unprecedented temperatures, with Mungeshpur and Narela reaching 49.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday and an orange alert for Thursday, with slight relief expected from potential light rain on Friday and Saturday. In Punjab, the heatwave has impacted election campaigning, with Bathinda Airport recording 49.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The IMD advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours.