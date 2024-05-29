Honor launches new true wireless earphones: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched new true wireless earphones named ‘Earbuds X7’ in China. The Honor Earbuds X7 are priced in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400) via the Honor China e-store. The earphones will go on sale from May 31. They are offered in two colour options – Moon Shadow White and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese).

Honor Earbuds X7 sport 10mm dynamic drivers and come with a Golden Ear Certification. They also have HiFi 5 DSP for improved sound quality and noise-reduction features for better call quality.

The newly launched Honor earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Additional features include EQ sound effects, low latency gaming, headphone search, and a pop-up window for close detection. The last of these is only supported on Honor smartphones/tablets running Honor Magic UI 4.0 or above.

Honor has packed a 41mAh battery in each earphone and a 510mAh battery in the charging case. The Earbuds X7 are claimed to offer a playback time of around 9 hours on a single charge, and a battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. With 10 minutes of fast charging, the earphones are said to get up to 60 minutes of playback time.