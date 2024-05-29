IndiGo announces special flight sale starting at Rs 1,199: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier IndiGo has launched a new sale on both domestic and international flights, with fares starting at Rs 1,199/- all inclusive. The sale runs from May 29 to May 31, 2024, and applies to travel between July 01 and September 30, 2024. Customers can also enjoy an exclusive discount of up to 20% on preferred seat selection charges.

The air carrier also launched a new feature during web check-in that allows female passengers to see which seats have been pre-booked by other female passengers. ‘The feature offers visibility of seats booked by female passengers only during web check-in. It is specifically tailored to PNRs with women travellers — solo as well as part of family bookings… (this is) currently in pilot mode aligning with our ‘girl power’ ethos,’ the airline said in a statement.

Also Read: Know how to use one WhatsApp account on multiple devices

The airline also planning to launch business class seats on some of its aircraft. As per reports, business class seats will be available on 10 to 15 aircraft operating on major domestic metro routes. Passengers travelling between Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai, among others, will soon have the option to upgrade to business-class service. IndiGo’s international business class service is expected to commence on routes such as Delhi-Dubai, Delhi-Singapore, and Delhi-Abu Dhabi.

Currently, Air India and Vistara are the only Indian airlines offering business-class seats on domestic flights. IndiGo has a fleet of more than 360 planes and operates around 2,000 flights daily.