Kerala YouTuber’s license suspended for car ‘Swimming Pool’ stunt

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has revoked the driving license of YouTuber Sanju Techy after he created a swimming pool inside his car, modeled after the movie ‘Aavesham,’ violating traffic regulations. In a video on his YouTube channel, Sanju Techy is seen driving the modified car on a busy street with himself and his companions inside the pool. When water started leaking into the driver’s seat and engine, he emptied it onto the road.

Sanju Techy posted the video of the swimming pool car stunt on his official channel, showing him and his friends enjoying the pool in the car’s rear seat. The situation escalated when the car stopped in a traffic jam, causing water to flood the driver’s seat and triggering the airbags.

Sanju is now facing six charges, including dangerous driving. The MVD has suspended both his driver’s license and the vehicle’s registration certificate. After attempting to evade action by taking the car to Kollam, MVD officials seized the vehicle and suspended its registration. Sanju appeared before the Regional Transport Office for questioning, and the department is ready to take strict measures against him for traffic violations.