Millions of women worldwide suffer untreated chronic pain: Study

Women bear a higher burden of painful conditions like low back pain, headache disorders, and other musculoskeletal issues compared to men, yet millions of women globally find their chronic pain remains untreated, according to an article in The Lancet. This report underscores the long-standing issue of medical gaslighting, where women’s pain is often dismissed as minor or psychological by healthcare professionals. This dismissive attitude can lead to increased morbidity, symptom distress, worsening mental health, and even higher mortality rates.

The Lancet article points out that women are often sidelined in both pain research and pain management. Evidence indicates that women are more frequently referred to psychiatrists and psychologists, while men are more likely to receive investigations for biological causes of their pain. Despite their higher sensitivity to pain and a greater prevalence of conditions like rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, women struggling with chronic pain often remain untreated or face long waits for treatment.

The report highlights a significant knowledge gap regarding the psychological and social factors that influence a patient’s pain experience. Although it’s commonly believed that women seek medical help for pain earlier than men, the evidence is not conclusive. When women do seek medical help, they are less likely to receive appropriate treatment. This persistent issue of medical gaslighting not only affects the immediate health of women but also has long-term detrimental effects on their overall well-being.